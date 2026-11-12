Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during a meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, stated that his country seeks to define a path to associate membership in the European Union. This was reported by Cyprus Mail, citing a joint statement issued following the meeting.

The statement said the leaders welcomed the strategic momentum of the partnership, as Canada and the EU work to shape Canada’s path toward associate membership. They also reaffirmed the longstanding relations between Canada and Cyprus, based on shared democratic values, close people-to-people ties and a common commitment to international security and stability.

Cooperation between Canada and the EU

Carney and Christodoulides stressed the importance of strengthening relations between Canada and the European Union, building on the “alliance for the future” announced at the recent Canada-EU summit in Montreal.

The European External Action Service had previously stated that the alliance is intended to create a common space for growth, prosperity, resilience and economic security. Within its framework, the sides are to focus on trade and regulatory cooperation, digital, research and communications technologies, critical raw materials and energy, financial services and markets, security and preparedness, as well as people-to-people ties.

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had previously raised the prospect of Canada’s associate membership in the EU. At the same time, Politico and Deutsche Welle reported objections to the idea from some EU member states, including Germany, Greece and France.

Investment and security

Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the sides separately discussed strengthening strategic relations between the EU and Canada in the economy, security and defense. Christodoulides confirmed Nicosia’s support for developing such cooperation and pointed to new opportunities for bilateral relations between Canada and Cyprus.

The Cypriot president also raised the issue of attracting Canadian investment, cooperation in energy and crisis management. He invited Carney to visit Cyprus; the Canadian prime minister responded positively to the invitation, but the date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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