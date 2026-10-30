Canada has unveiled a national security strategy focused on protecting the country’s sovereignty. It is the first such document presented by Ottawa since 2004, Breaking Defense reports.

Sovereignty and relations with the United States

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the world is increasingly defined by contested borders, authoritarian aggression and acute global threats. According to him, the previous belief that Canada’s geographic position, ties with other countries and the rules-based international order could replace the state’s own capabilities for protection is no longer viable.

The strategy envisages cooperative relations with the United States based on a sober assessment of the situation, as well as the development of an innovative Canadian economy. It was presented amid tense trade negotiations between Canada and the United States.

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Investment in the economy and defense

Carney announced plans to strengthen the economy through long-term domestic investment and develop trade ties that will enhance the country’s strategic capabilities. He also said that Canada will focus its diplomatic efforts on practical cooperation and partnerships, while rebuilding, rearming and reinvesting in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Canada seeks to diversify its economic and security ties around the world, including with new partners in the Middle East, Africa and other regions.

F-35 deliveries

Less than a week before the strategy was announced, Canada received its first two F-35 fighter jets. In March 2025, Ottawa suspended its initial plans to purchase 88 such aircraft because of trade disputes and statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about Canada possibly joining the United States. Canada has currently purchased 16 F-35s.

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