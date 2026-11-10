Canada has extended until June 30, 2028, some tariff relief measures on US goods introduced in response to American tariffs and expanded the list of US imports covered by them. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a statement by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Expansion of the list of goods

The so-called horizontal tariff exemption has been extended for one year. It now also covers non-steel goods used in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, as well as all goods for public education institutions, including those operating under the mandate of Indigenous organizations.

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Support for companies

According to Champagne, the changes are intended to support Canadian businesses and workers affected by US tariffs while encouraging the use of Canadian-made goods where possible.

The Canadian government said it will gradually remove from the program goods that can be reliably sourced from Canadian suppliers. The Finance Ministry will also provide targeted relief to companies that, under exceptional circumstances, need to continue purchasing from the United States, including because of product shortages in Canada or existing contractual obligations.

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