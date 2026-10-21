Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board has issued a deportation order for Iranian citizen Amin Yousefijam, who lived in Toronto. The decision was made because of his role in a group that helped Iran evade Canadian and U.S. sanctions, Global News reports.

In its 36-page decision, the board said that Yousefijam was the group’s logistician and coordinated shipments as part of a transnational procurement scheme. This included electronics, engines and other dual-use materials that can have civilian and military applications.

Role in the supply scheme

According to the board’s findings, Yousefijam voluntarily joined the sanctions evasion effort, understanding the purpose of the operation. He contacted sellers and shippers in the United States and arranged the delivery of sanctioned goods to Iran.

According to the decision, the group used the United Arab Emirates as a transit point. Goods were first shipped to the transit country, where they were reloaded into other containers and then sent to their final destination.

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The board stated that Yousefijam’s role was smaller than that of his brother Arash, but was important for the delivery of cargo. Without his involvement, the goods would not have reached Iran, the decision says.

Court case and name change

Yousefijam has lived in Canada since 2016 and was previously known as Amin Riki. In 2021, he was arrested in Toronto and extradited to the U.S. state of Michigan, where he pleaded guilty in a sanctions evasion case.

He was then returned to Ontario, where he changed his name to Amin Cohen. The immigration board also concluded that when applying for an official name change in Ontario, he deliberately failed to disclose information about his U.S. conviction, even though the form included a question about criminal convictions.

Deportation hearings lasted from September 2024 to February 2025, and the order was issued in July 2026. The board did not agree with the Canada Border Services Agency’s argument that Yousefijam continued to pose a threat to Canada’s security: the basis for the order was his membership in a criminal organization.

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