In Canada, Global Affairs Canada summoned the Russian ambassador in Ottawa to express condemnation of missile strikes by the aggressor state Russia against Poland. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Canada’s position

In a post on social media platform X, Canada’s foreign affairs department called the strikes another example of Russia’s reckless aggression. It stated that such actions increase the risk of unintended escalation.

Canada also stressed that it stands with its allies and is fully committed to defending NATO territory and supporting Ukraine.

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Missile debris

Polish prosecutors said they had identified debris from three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles that entered Polish airspace during Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The debris was found in Nowy Lipowiec in the Lublin Voivodeship, as well as in Rudnik and Młodicze in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship. According to the preliminary findings of the prosecutor’s office, all three missiles were manufactured in Dubna, Moscow Oblast, in the aggressor state Russia, in October or November.

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