Air traffic control systems in Canada are operating normally despite a nationwide flight ground stop in the United States, Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said. Canada has also offered the US Federal Aviation Administration full assistance in connection with the disruptions.

Possible disruptions for passengers

MacKinnon said Ottawa is aware of the restrictions affecting several US airports and is monitoring the situation. According to him, Canadian systems are functioning normally, but travel to the United States may be disrupted due to the flight ground stop.

This was reported by Anadolu Agency. The minister noted that the Canadian government is in contact with NAV CANADA, the national air navigation service provider.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Measures at Canadian airports

NAV CANADA has introduced air traffic management measures at Canadian airports to safely regulate traffic volume. The Canadian government remains in contact with the service.

According to MacKinnon, Canada is ready to support its American colleagues as the situation develops. The assistance offered to the US Federal Aviation Administration includes, among other things, the possibility of receiving aircraft bound for the United States if necessary. The minister also assured Canadians that the country's air traffic control systems are operating normally.

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