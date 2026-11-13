Canadian ultramarathon runner Stephanie Case became the first woman to complete the 100-mile Antarctic Ice Ultra race in Antarctica. The 43-year-old athlete covered the distance in 17 hours, 31 minutes and 39 seconds, finishing second overall, NDTV reports.

38 laps of the course

The competition took place at the Schirmacher Oasis in Queen Maud Land, East Antarctica. Participants had to complete 38 laps, each 4.2 kilometers long, while facing strong winds and temperatures as low as minus 35 degrees Celsius.

The start was held at 1 a.m. on Sunday due to severe weather conditions. Case said that in such conditions, the race was a test not only of endurance but also of survival, as the body used a great deal of energy to stay warm. According to her, runners also had to maintain their pace and avoid heavy sweating, since moisture could quickly cool the body.

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Four reached the finish

Eight athletes started the 100-mile distance this year, but only four managed to complete it. Of the three women who started, Case was the only one to reach the finish. Previously, only men had completed the 100-mile Antarctic Ice Ultra.

The athlete also spoke about difficulties with using the toilet due to biosecurity rules that prohibit leaving anything in Antarctica. According to her, even taking off gloves for five seconds could create a risk of frostbite to the hands. After finishing, Case said she felt relief and strong emotions.

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