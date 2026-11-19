Researchers at the University of British Columbia in Canada have identified a previously undescribed hereditary form of prostate cancer associated with mutations in the CDK12 gene. It is extremely rare but may cause an aggressive course of the disease at a relatively young age. ScienceDaily reports on the results of the study, published in the journal Cancer Discovery.

Five cases among more than 4,500 patients

Scientists analyzed genetic data from more than 4,500 people with aggressive prostate cancer and found five unrelated men with inherited CDK12 mutations. In all five, the cancer was already metastatic at the time of diagnosis — meaning it had spread beyond the prostate gland. The patients were between 44 and 62 years old.

Previously, harmful CDK12 alterations were believed to arise directly in tumor cells rather than be inherited. To examine the role of inherited mutations, the team studied the patients’ tumors and identified a characteristic molecular signature of genetic damage associated with the loss of this gene’s function. According to the authors, this indicates that the mutations directly contribute to cancer development.

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The gene may be added to tests

According to the researchers, inherited CDK12 mutations were found in approximately one in a thousand patients with aggressive prostate cancer. Despite this low frequency, scientists suggest that there may be hundreds of families worldwide with this genetic feature.

The team recommends including CDK12 in standard genetic testing panels for hereditary predisposition to prostate cancer. Technologies to detect such mutations already exist, so this could potentially help identify relatives at increased risk and provide them with closer medical monitoring before the disease spreads.

The study also provided grounds to suggest a possible link between inherited CDK12 mutations and ovarian cancer. Several men with the mutation had relatives with this diagnosis, and one person with ovarian cancer and an inherited CDK12 mutation had a similar genetic signature detected in the tumor. The authors emphasize that further research is needed to determine the level of this risk.

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