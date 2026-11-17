Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen described the Artemis II crew’s return to Earth after nine days in space. The Orion capsule splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on April 10, 2026, after a flight during which the four astronauts traveled more than 400,000 kilometers away from Earth. Hansen described his experiences in the book Earthrise: Inside Artemis II, the Groundbreaking Human Mission into Deep Space, an excerpt from which was published by Live Science.

Atmospheric entry

According to Hansen, half an hour before splashdown, mission control performed a 19-second maneuver using the capsule’s small engines. It was intended to make the atmospheric entry trajectory somewhat shallower and increase the distance between Orion and the separated European service module.

The capsule entered the atmosphere at 19:53 at a speed of more than 10 kilometers per second. Hansen said that within seconds, plasma formed outside the windows, and its glow changed from red to bright blue-green. During the descent, Orion’s engines operated almost continuously to stabilize the spacecraft, while the g-forces reached nearly four Earth g.

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Communications and parachutes

The astronaut noted that only centimeters of heat shield and aluminum structure separated him from temperatures exceeding 2,500 degrees Celsius outside. Because of the bright flashes of light in the cabin of the Integrity capsule, he lowered his helmet’s sun visor.

About six minutes later, the flames around the spacecraft ceased, and the crew restored communication with mission control. Three minutes after that, at an altitude of 7,100 meters, small parachutes deployed and released the braking parachutes. A minute later, at an altitude of about 1,500 meters, the braking parachutes separated, after which the next phase of descent began.

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