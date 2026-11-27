Canadian bus manufacturer Prevost, which is owned by Volvo Group, has unveiled its first battery-electric coach, the H3-45 Electric. The model received a Volvo battery with a total capacity of 540 kWh, a 450 kW, or 600 hp, powertrain, as well as CCS1 and MCS charging connectors. This was reported by Electrek.

Battery and range

The H3-45 is Prevost's flagship model and one of the common intercity coaches in North America. The electric version has six Volvo Cube2 battery modules on a 600-volt architecture. Of the total 540 kWh, 459 kWh are available for use throughout the battery's service life.

Prevost claims a range of up to 250 miles, or 400 km. At the same time, the company lists typical energy consumption of up to 2.25 kWh per mile in its technical specifications. According to Electrek's calculation, at this rate the available charge would be enough for about 204 miles, or around 328 km. To achieve the claimed 400 km, the bus would have to consume an average of about 1.84 kWh per mile.

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CCS1 and MCS charging

The bus is equipped with two electric motors, an eight-speed automated manual transmission, and an oil retarder. Prevost also claims electric-motor efficiency of 97% in the operating range and the ability to adjust regenerative braking during descents.

At a CCS1 station with power of up to 350 kW, charging the battery from 20% to 80% is expected to take about 55 minutes. Using the Megawatt Charging System reduces this time to approximately 35 minutes. The connector was positioned so that the bus can charge at drive-through truck sites.

The H3-45 Electric can carry up to 52 passengers. Options include surround-view cameras, a winter package, and a diesel heater for cold weather. Pilot testing of the model is planned to begin in early 2027, while production deliveries are planned for around mid-August 2027.

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