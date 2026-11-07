In Canada, tourists are shifting to more expensive destinations for winter holidays after airlines suspended flights to Cuba indefinitely. As Global News Canada reports, the reason was severe fuel shortages on the island following the oil blockade imposed by the United States.

Demand shifts to other destinations

Flight Centre Canada travel agent Ashley Harold said that travellers are increasingly booking trips to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Aruba, Barbados and Jamaica. Some Canadians are also considering Caribbean cruises, tours to Costa Rica or Peru, as well as winter travel within Canada.

According to her, the lack of affordable package deals to Cuba is prompting clients to book holidays in advance in order to have a wider choice and better prices. Before the pandemic, more than one million Canadians visited Cuba annually, but in 2025 this figure fell to approximately 700,000. Statistics Canada recorded 127,000 visits by Canadians to Cuba in the first quarter of 2026.

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Holidays have become more expensive

Canada continues to advise its citizens against non-essential travel to Cuba due to shortages of medicines, food and fuel. Following the suspension of flights and the departure of major hotel chains from the country, Cuba's tourism industry suffered an additional blow.

Durham Travel agency president John Wood said that sales of trips to Cuba at his company declined from more than $389,000 in 2025 to $24,000 as of the time of the statement in 2026. At the same time, sales of tours to the Dominican Republic rose from approximately $1 million in 2025 to nearly $1.3 million in 2026.

According to Flight Centre Canada, a seven-day package at a four-star resort in Varadero departing from Toronto cost less than $1,400 per person during the previous holiday season. Similar offers to Mexico, the Dominican Republic or Jamaica cost around $1,800 this year.

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