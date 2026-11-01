In Australia, One Nation candidate in Melbourne Matthew Collins has withdrawn from candidacy ahead of the election in the state of Victoria. He apologized for his previous social media posts, which the party called offensive and unacceptable.

Candidate's resignation

As ABC News Australia reports, Collins' posts became known four weeks before the vote. According to the outlet, they reportedly contained sexually explicit remarks and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

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A One Nation representative said the party accepted Collins' resignation from his candidacy and does not endorse his comments. Collins himself, in a statement distributed through the party, apologized for the unacceptable remarks. He said that these comments do not reflect who he is now and that he deeply regrets them.

Replacement before the vote

The election in the state of Victoria is scheduled for November 28. One Nation said it is currently too early to say who will replace Collins as the party's candidate in Melbourne.

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