One Nation candidate for the Greenvale electorate in Melbourne, Australia, Chris Moore, has apologised for a series of offensive posts published on Facebook between 2010 and 2012. As The Guardian reports, One Nation Victoria has not withdrawn his candidacy for the Victorian state parliament.

Offensive posts

According to the publication, in old posts Moore used derogatory language about Australians of Indian descent, lesbians and refugees. He also shared an image of a woman and child in burqas next to rubbish bags, accompanied by a mocking caption.

In addition, the candidate published offensive messages about members of the Indian community and a homophobic comment about an employee at his workplace. Separately, he shared an image of Julia Gillard with a vulgar and degrading caption.

In a statement to Guardian Australia, Moore described the publications as thoughtless posts he shared in his youth among close friends. According to him, they do not reflect who he is today, and he is now focused on representing Greenvale voters in the Victorian state parliament.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other withdrawn candidates

Greenvale is located in north-western Melbourne. The electorate is represented by Ivan Walters, the parliamentary secretary for multiculturalism. It has a significant Muslim and West Asian community; the electorate also has one of the highest proportions of residents born in the Middle East and the lowest proportion of people with no religious affiliation.

The Labor Party holds the electorate with a margin of 7.1%, although at the previous election its support fell by almost 15% on a two-party-preferred basis. Earlier, One Nation Victoria withdrew Franco Guardiani's candidacy in Preston after posts praising Adolf Hitler and making anti-Islam claims were confirmed. The party also dropped Matthew Collins as a candidate in Melbourne over deleted comments about sexual consent and pornographic jokes.

One Nation candidates in Victoria are required to provide personal social media accounts for vetting and undergo an interview with a three-person panel that includes the party's state leader, Warren Pickering, and two party officials.

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