In Lagos, Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor of the state, Obafemi Hamzat, has unveiled a 100-point election manifesto. If elected, he promised to initiate the creation of a child protection and nutrition agency, a state wealth fund, and a public service delivery office within the first 100 days, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The presentation of the programme, titled “The Lagos Promise,” took place on October 30, 2026, at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in the Iganmu area. According to Hamzat, 87 promises fall within the powers of the state government, while the implementation of another 13 will require consultations with the federal authorities, other institutions and the courts.

Plans for the first 100 days

The candidate said he would submit a bill to the State House of Assembly to establish a child protection and nutrition agency. Under his plan, it is intended to ensure that every child under the age of 18 is either in school or learning a trade and has adequate nutrition.

Hamzat also promised to establish, by executive order, a public service delivery office to be headed by the governor. The office is to publish baseline indicators for assessing the administration’s fulfilment of its commitments. The state wealth fund, according to the candidate, will have an independent board and publish financial reports in order to preserve resources for future generations.

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Separately, he promised to introduce service standards at government institutions: complaints are to be acknowledged within 48 hours, responded to within seven days and resolved within 30 days.

Healthcare, transport and environment

In healthcare, Hamzat promised to increase the number of maternal and child centres from six to 15, complete ongoing hospital projects and build two new general hospitals in Ogombo and Ibeju-Lekki. He also said he intends to upgrade 100 primary healthcare facilities and hire more doctors, nurses and midwives.

Transport promises include extending the Blue Line to Okokomaiko, connecting the Blue Line and Red Line at National Theatre station, developing ferry routes and introducing an integrated ticket for road, rail and water transport. The candidate also promised to dredge another 140 kilometres of waterways and procure 75 vessels.

In the environmental sector, Hamzat set a target of achieving 95% waste collection coverage by improving the work of private operators. He also promised to complete transfer stations in Olusosun and Solous III in Alimosho, create a waste recovery facility and complete the waste-to-energy project in Agbowa.

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