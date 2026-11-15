In Taiwan’s Kaohsiung, mayoral candidates Lai Jui-lung of the Democratic Progressive Party and Ko Chih-en of the Kuomintang clashed over the city’s economic development, budget funding and personal allegations during a Central Election Commission policy presentation, Taipei Times reports.

Airport and technology

Lai said that if elected, he would build a new offshore airport capable of operating at night. According to him, the existing Kaohsiung International Airport has a nighttime flight ban due to noise.

The candidate also called for continued cooperation with semiconductor manufacturers that have opened six advanced-chip factories in the city. He said Kaohsiung should become an important part of global technology supply chains.

Lai proposes attracting investment in artificial intelligence data centers and implementing the DPP city administration’s plan worth NT$13.2 billion, or about US$402 million, to train AI personnel. His other proposals include improving highways and the metro, as well as subsidies for young people, prospective parents and elderly people.

Ko Chih-en’s proposals

Ko Chih-en said she would focus on strengthening the economy and ensuring more balanced development across the city’s districts. She promised to establish an Office of Balanced Development within the first month after being elected, which would support agricultural tourism in eastern Kaohsiung, cold chains for the fishing industry and coastal culture in the west.

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Ko supported the development of the AI industry, but warned against excessive concentration on the sector because its profits, she said, do not necessarily benefit society. She also proposed creating a fund to subsidize traditional manufacturing, introducing an air and metro transport plan for industry, providing families with vouchers for 48 hours of childcare per year and building 100 parks.

Mutual accusations

Lai said that Ko, as a Kuomintang legislator, voted against expanding central funding for Kaohsiung during consideration of amendments to the Act Governing the Allocation of Government Revenues and Expenditures. He also criticized her idea of relocating city hall to the site of the former 205th Arsenal.

Ko responded by alleging Lai’s improper ties to lobbyists. She also mentioned the scandal involving illegal waste dumping in the Meinong District and, according to her, unsafe land development within a solar power plant project in the Dashu District.

Judicial Reform Party candidate Chang Ching and independent candidates Wang Chao-ming and Hung Fang-lung also took part in the presentation.

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