In Johannesburg, South Africa, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) mayoral candidate Mlungisi Mabaso proposed restoring the city’s in-house repair services, strengthening police work and improving the collection of payments on municipal accounts. He said this in an interview with Daily Maverick.

Mabaso has lived in Johannesburg for two decades and has worked on the city council for 10 years. He has twice served as a member of the mayoral committee for housing and believes that his experience in the city administration would allow him to begin work more quickly if elected.

Infrastructure repairs and finances

The candidate’s key proposal is to build up the city’s own municipal repair teams to repair water pipes, taps and service disruptions without significant reliance on external contractors. Mabaso proposes hiring and training young people for this work.

In his first 100 days in office, he intends to launch a Johannesburg economic recovery plan, begin recruiting additional city police officers, install more video surveillance systems and create teams to address crime, problems in the tourism sector and migration without proper documents.

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The candidate also wants to accelerate the formalisation of informal settlements. In his assessment, between 60 and 70 such settlements could be formalised each year, while continuing hostel renovations and housing programmes.

Statements on migration and operations in the city centre

Mabaso says the city has money but does not collect it efficiently enough. He stated that more than 190,000 municipal accounts contain no contact details, meaning they are not properly issued.

Migration without proper documents is one of the central themes of his programme. Mabaso links people without proper documents to illegal electricity connections, pressure on city services and crime, but provided no evidence to support the broader claims.

As a member of the mayoral committee, he took part in operations targeting migrants and businesses in central Johannesburg. Some of these operations were criticised over their legality. In particular, lawyers from the Socio-Economic Rights Institute stopped an attempt to conduct a door-to-door search for undocumented people at the Wemmer Shelter, saying that officials did not have the required warrant or court order.

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