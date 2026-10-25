In Taipei, Taiwan, Democratic Progressive Party mayoral candidate Puma Shen has launched the online platform “Island of Policy at Heart.” The candidate’s team presented 14 key program areas and 94 policy items on his website in the form of an interactive virtual island, Taipei Times reports.

Shen’s program

Shen’s campaign manager, legislator Rosalia Wu, said the team is moving to the stage of a comprehensive review of the proposals already announced. According to her, the campaign will consolidate policies and adapt communications for different districts of Taipei so that residents can better understand the substance of the initiatives.

Since August, the candidate’s team has presented proposals in transport, education and youth policy. To promote the program, it is also distributing the Soon Daily newsletter at metro stations. Wu said the campaign strategy is based on the principle of prioritizing residents’ interests and municipal affairs.

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Incumbent mayor’s headquarters

Meanwhile, incumbent Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang, who is seeking re-election, plans to open his campaign headquarters. Legislative speaker Han Kuo-yu, Taichung Mayor Lu Shi-yen and New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi have been invited to the rally.

Chiang’s campaign said that representatives of neighboring cities and counties are to form an “Alliance of Those Who Get Things Done” at the event, focused on professional governance and residents’ needs. The campaign headquarters listed among the mayor’s achievements the opening of Taipei Dome, efforts to attract Nvidia’s headquarters to the Beitou-Shilin Technology Park, and work on six metro lines simultaneously. Chiang’s team also mentioned his proposals to relocate Songshan Airport, create an artificial intelligence park and promote urban renewal.

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