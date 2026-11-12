In South Korea, justice minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol declined to answer whether he would instruct the prosecutor general to seek the withdrawal of charges against President Lee Jae-myung if a special prosecutor finds misconduct by prosecutors. As Korea Herald reports, he said that answering such a question before the investigation begins would be premature.

Debate over a possible withdrawal of charges resumed because of a special prosecutor bill passed by the National Assembly on November 6. All five criminal trials against Lee Jae-myung were suspended after he took office as president in June 2025. The presidential administration said the Cabinet would consider the bill on November 17.

Cases at the trial stage

Three of the president’s five cases remain at the court of first instance stage. One of them combines charges concerning the alleged provision of favors to private developers in the Daejang-dong, Wirye and Baekhyeon-dong areas of Seongnam, as well as bribery charges related to donations to Seongnam FC.

The other two cases concern the alleged improper use of a Gyeonggi Province corporate credit card and claims that Lee Jae-myung, while leading the province, arranged for the head of Ssangbangwool to pay $8 million to North Korea for an agricultural project and a planned visit.

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Article 255 of South Korea’s Criminal Procedure Act allows prosecutors to withdraw charges before a first-instance court ruling. At the same time, whether the justice minister can use his authority for such a step remains disputed: in individual cases, he may give instructions only to the prosecutor general.

Criticism from the opposition

The main opposition People Power Party called on Lee Yong-cheol to explain his position. Party spokesperson Choi Bo-yoon pointed to his longstanding ties with the president: they worked at the same law firm, and the nominee was also part of Lee Jae-myung’s transition team in Seongnam before later heading the city’s Seongnam Industry Promotion Agency.

Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok also claimed that the nominee had spoken about the prosecution’s use of coercive methods in a murder and arson case. Lee Yong-cheol’s team responded that his firm listed him as defense counsel in the case, but he had no substantive role in it.

Separately, Lee Yong-cheol was listed as defense counsel in a 2003 attempted rape case in which the court closed the proceedings. He said he had no substantive role in that defense. The nominee also said he regretted insufficiently checking the rules in a labor law violation case: in 2015, a court deferred imposing a 700,000-won fine on him.

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