In France, the team of presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon is urging young supporters to use Facebook more actively and persuade older relatives to support the politician in the election. As Politico Europe reports, the campaign sees the platform as an important venue in the battle for older voters' votes.

The 75-year-old Mélenchon is one of the candidates in the presidential election set to take place next spring. His progressive platform and calls for a citizens' revolution have secured him support among young people, who use TikTok and Snapchat more often than Facebook.

The generational divide

According to a Cluster17 poll commissioned by Politico, more than 40% of voters under 35 plan to vote for Mélenchon. Among people aged 50 and over, the figure is 14% or less. According to French company Médiamétrie, Instagram and Snapchat have 35% more daily users than Facebook among French people aged 15 to 24.

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On TikTok, Mélenchon has roughly twice as many followers as any other presidential candidate. On Facebook, however, Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party holds a noticeable lead. Since June, its posts have received more than 2 million reactions — more than the posts of any other French political force, according to data from monitoring platform Visibrain.

Mobilization via WhatsApp

The campaign's communications chief, Antoine Léaument, is calling on activists from the France Unbowed movement to widely share videos and calls to action through an open WhatsApp channel with more than 170,000 members. The campaign is partly drawing on the experience of Brazilian lawmaker André Janones, who used the messenger to mobilize supporters of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead of his re-election.

Polls indicate that Mélenchon has a chance to take second place in the first round and advance to the second round alongside Le Pen. At the same time, early second-round polls pitting Le Pen against Mélenchon point to a possible significant defeat for the left-wing candidate. Mélenchon's movement is counting on young voters being able to influence the political choices of their parents, brothers, sisters and other relatives.

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