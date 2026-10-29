Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi presented his plans in the event of victory in the 2027 election at a meeting with voters in Enugu. He promised to ensure the generation, transmission and distribution of at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity, and also said he intended to strengthen security, access to education and primary healthcare.

Premium Times reported this, citing Obi's speech at an NDC (Nigeria Democratic Congress) event at the Amadeo Event Centre. According to data from the National Control Centre of the Transmission Company of Nigeria for September 2026, the country's available generation capacity was about 5,403.3 MW.

Promises on security and social policy

Obi, who previously led Anambra State, called stable electricity supply a necessary condition for restoring industry, creating jobs and revitalizing the economy. He also said that if elected, he would seek to unite the country and take decisive measures to address the security problem.

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The candidate promised to declare a state of emergency in education and the fight against corruption. In addition, he said he intended to ensure access to primary healthcare in every administrative district of the country. Obi also promised greater openness and accountability in the use of public and borrowed funds.

Call to account for loans

During his speech, Obi called on Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to campaign across the country and explain the results of the administration's work since 2023, including the use of borrowed loans. According to him, voters should receive information from politicians about their decisions and proposals before voting.

Earlier, Tinubu appealed to the National Assembly for approval of external loans totaling $20,517,755,901 and €1,045,083,643 under the supplementary external borrowing plan for 2026–2027. Obi said the authorities must explain to citizens the purpose of such loans and how the funds received were used.

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