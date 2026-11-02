Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Nigeria, released a video which he says shows participants in an attack on his team in the city of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. He also said that surveillance camera footage from the Tawakalitu restaurant, where the incident occurred on 30 October, had been erased.

Video and call for an investigation

The released video shows men with machetes and sticks during a confrontation, as well as a person in a black suit being dragged. Bystanders were also present at the scene. Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters, described the footage as important for identifying those involved in the incident, but called for an independent investigation to determine the identities and roles of the people in the video.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, Sowore claims that police officers and personnel of Nigeria's State Security Service allegedly took the restaurant's video surveillance system equipment, delivered it to Government House, and later returned it without the recordings. According to him, the establishment's management reported that the equipment had been returned but did not identify the officer who handed it over.

Police position

These statements came three days after Sowore accused suspected political attackers of attacking him and his team. Ekiti State Police disputed his version, describing the incident as a conflict involving several people at the restaurant.

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Police previously said that their officers removed Sowore from the scene after receiving a report about him, and that he sustained minor injuries. Police Commissioner Michael Falade ordered an investigation to establish the circumstances and identify those responsible.

Sowore said he had contacted Falade, Ado-Ekiti police station chief Mustafa Mohammed, and the commander of the rapid response unit regarding the progress of the investigation. According to him, they said there was no complainant because he had not submitted a written complaint. Sowore demanded the release of the camera footage and the removal of the state police commissioner and other officers whom he accuses of conducting an improper investigation.

Premium Times contacted Ekiti State Police spokesperson Sunday Abutu for comment. He asked the journalist to call back later; the published article does not include a response to the allegations.

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