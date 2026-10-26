In Australia, Mark Nicholson, a One Nation candidate for the upper house of Victoria’s state parliament, refused to apologize to Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie over an animated video that mocked her medical condition. ABC News reports.

Nicholson is a co-founder of the creative agency Stepmates Studios, which produces political content for One Nation. In one of the latest episodes of the animated series Please Explain, Lambie was depicted and her vaginal prolapse was mocked. The senator spoke about this medical condition during a Senate address in August.

Refusal to apologize

The video sparked widespread condemnation and was later removed. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson initially defended the cartoon, but later said she had not seen the video and apologized, stating that it had not been made tactfully enough.

Nicholson said his job was to mock people in the public sphere. He denied that the cartoon trivialized Lambie’s medical condition and said he believed the video had drawn attention to it. Asked about a possible apology, Nicholson replied that he currently had no intention of apologizing and would do so if he believed he had done something that warranted an apology.

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Lambie said Nicholson did not have the maturity required to take part in politics and called on him to withdraw his candidacy from the election. She also said Hanson had not sent her a personal apology.

AI-generated advertising

Stepmates Studios also created One Nation election advertising for the Victorian election using Chinese artificial intelligence software Seedance. According to Nicholson, it cost less than $1,000 to produce.

The video features AI-generated characters, including a Black man with a machete and a Middle Eastern-looking man removing an explosive belt. Nicholson called the advertisement inclusive and said it used stereotypes rather than attacking specific groups.

Swinburne University researcher Lucas Whittaker called the use of AI to reproduce fears about migrants or individual communities troubling. Lambie described the depiction of minorities in the advertisement as disgusting.

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