In the occupied West Bank, Israeli security forces detained U.S. Democratic Party congressional candidate Brad Lander along with approximately 80 American and Israeli rabbis and activists. The group was helping Palestinian families harvest olives in a grove near the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit, NPR reports.

Closed military zone

About two hours after the harvest began, drones started circling over the site, after which Israeli military personnel and police arrived. They declared the area a closed military zone, removed the activists and rabbis from the grove, and later took them to a police station for questioning.

The Israeli military and police did not immediately comment. It is currently unknown what charges could have been brought against those detained. The military said that the area had been declared a closed military zone.

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Support for Palestinian farmers

The Palestinian families were joined by rabbis from the U.S. organization T’ruah, the Israeli group Rabbis for Human Rights, and other activists. They hoped that their presence would help the farmers harvest their crops without obstruction.

Two Israeli lawyers working on such cases told NPR that this was the largest mass detention of activists in the occupied West Bank in at least ten years. Israeli human rights advocate Rabbi Arik Ascherman called the detentions unprecedented.

Palestinians told NPR that after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, it became more difficult for them to access their own fields because of intensified settler attacks. Olive harvesting holds cultural and economic significance for Palestinians.

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