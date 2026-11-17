In Paris, four candidates for president of France criticized far-right leader Marine Le Pen during a televised debate. The discussion focused on the cost of living: participants were questioned by voters struggling to make ends meet. As Politico Europe reports, Le Pen, who holds a significant lead in the polls, responded to criticism concerning the economy, social housing and her attitude toward progressive nonprofit organizations.

Budget disputes

Conservative candidate Bruno Retailleau questioned Le Pen's budget calculations. He mentioned her promise to save €140 billion by 2032 and said that the budget trajectory she proposed does not add up.

The debate also included far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, centrist Gabriel Attal and left-centrist Member of the European Parliament Raphaël Glucksmann. Le Pen largely avoided direct confrontation with her opponents, while her sharpest attacks were directed at Attal, who leads President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party and briefly served as prime minister in 2024.

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Questions about charitable organizations

The most tense discussion arose after Le Pen spoke about her intention to require charitable organizations receiving public funds not to interfere in politics. Attal said that such an approach resembles the model of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, aimed at silencing opponents. Mélenchon responded to Le Pen's remarks about a list of organizations that, in her view, are overly politicized.

Le Pen and Mélenchon, who is polling in second place and may face her in the second round, did not directly clash. Mélenchon instead reiterated his proposal to introduce a 100-percent inheritance tax on estates above €12 million. Centre-right politician Édouard Philippe did not take part in the debate: his team explained this by a meeting of Le Havre's municipal council.

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