In Nigeria, candidates for governor of Lagos State presented different approaches during a debate to tackling congestion, developing public transport and increasing healthcare funding. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the World Bank has noted that Lagos residents spend an average of about four hours a day commuting.

Different transport models

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, linked long commutes to inadequate urban planning and a weak transport network. He proposed expanding the rail network through private financing, developing ferry services, building affordable terminals and introducing cable cars as a complement to rail transport. The politician also supported bicycle lanes, road repairs in communities and the creation of local service centres so that residents would not have to travel long distances.

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, who is running for the All Progressives Congress, said he intends to expand the BRT bus rapid transit system. According to him, the number of buses is proposed to increase from about 1,000 to 4,000, mainly through compressed natural gas vehicles. Hamzat also proposes a unified payment system for ferries, trains and BRT, as well as the launch of electric ferries on routes between Oworonshoki, Ikorodu, Epe and Badagry.

Rhodes-Vivour and Hamzat differed in their assessments of whether the rail network could be expanded without substantial budget financing. The ADC representative believes infrastructure finance companies can fund projects with repayment over 30 years. Hamzat said the government must first invest in rail infrastructure and only then concession it to private operators.

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Proposals for hospitals

In healthcare, Rhodes-Vivour promised to bring health spending closer to 15% of the state budget. His plan provides for the creation of emergency care centres in all 245 wards, with two ambulances in each, as well as disease prevention programmes and salary increases for doctors.

Hamzat said he would expand the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme, which currently covers about 1.4 million people, to one in three Lagos residents. He also proposes increasing the number of flagship primary healthcare centres from 87 to about 150, expanding round-the-clock services and opening a new medical university.

Funso Doherty, the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, proposed raising combined spending on healthcare and education from about 15% to 28% of the state budget during his first term. He also promised free healthcare for mothers and children, including medicines and diagnostic tests. Deji Doherty, the candidate of the People Democratic Party, called for additional investment in medical personnel, equipment and local drug production.

An independent fact-checking group at the debate found some candidates’ statements to be false. In particular, it refuted the claim that Lagos’s internally generated revenue exceeds the combined revenue of 31 other Nigerian states, as well as Hamzat’s statement that Lagos is located two metres below sea level.

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