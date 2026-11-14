In New Taipei, Taiwan, candidates for mayor Li Shu-chuan of the Kuomintang and Su Chiao-hui of the Democratic Progressive Party presented different city development plans at the only officially organized televised forum ahead of the November 28 election. This was reported by Taipei Times.

Transport and infrastructure

Li Shu-chuan, who previously served as deputy mayor of New Taipei, Kaohsiung and Taipei, said he intends to continue large-scale railway projects launched or advanced under previous Kuomintang mayors. He named jobs, transport network integration, renewal of old buildings and support for elderly residents among his priorities.

The 68-year-old candidate also proposed reducing travel time between key districts of Taipei and New Taipei to 30 minutes. To achieve this, he wants, among other measures, to connect the Sijhih-Donghu metro line currently under construction with the eastern section of the Circular Line. Li also proposes creating a corridor for the development of the artificial intelligence industry and building a bridge between Luzhou District in New Taipei and the Shezidao area in Taipei to improve access to the Beitou-Shilin Technology Park.

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District development and urban renewal

Su Chiao-hui emphasized the differing needs of the special municipality's 29 districts. She supported creating industrial parks in different parts of New Taipei to bring jobs closer to where people live. Her plan also includes a science hub in Tamsui and the development of local cultural initiatives modeled on the Ho-Hai-Yan Gongliao Rock Festival.

Both leading candidates called for accelerating urban renewal. Li proposes creating a committee chaired by the mayor to coordinate the work of city departments, while Su supports a separate specialized department with additional staff and technology to review construction plans. She also promised to prepare guidelines within 100 days to simplify procedures and consider transport and housing subsidies to retain city government employees.

Independent candidate Su Hui-huang drew attention during the forum to housing costs in Sanchong District. All three candidates answered questions from panel participants without cross-debating each other.

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