In Taiwan, incumbent Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an and Democratic Progressive Party candidate Puma Shen have stepped up campaign activities three weeks before the local elections scheduled for November 28. Chiang's campaign called on supporters to join a march and rally on November 14, while Shen held a motorcade through two Taipei districts. This was reported by Taipei Times.

March to Taipei City Hall

The campaign team of Kuomintang candidate Chiang unveiled an event poster that plays on the character “an” in his name and emphasizes a sense of confidence and stability. The march, first announced on Thursday, is set to begin at 2:30pm simultaneously from two locations: Chiang's campaign headquarters on Nanjing East Road and Daan Park.

The two columns are to converge at a rally near Taipei City Hall. Legislative Yuan member Lee Yen-hsiu, who is responsible for organizing Chiang's campaign, said that the candidate would walk with supporters along one of the routes.

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Support from allies in Kaohsiung

Sports Minister Lee Yang joined Puma Shen's motorcade, which started from the expanded section of LOHAS Park in Neihu. Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim was expected to speak at the final stop at Dahu Park. Before the start, Shen said he had invited the minister in connection with his proposals for Neihu and Nangang, without providing details.

Both candidates also supported fellow party members at separate events in Kaohsiung. Chiang personally spoke in Qishan District in support of Kuomintang mayoral candidate Ko Chih-en, while Taiwan People's Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang also expressed support for her. Ko said that resources had been distributed unevenly after the merger of Kaohsiung city and county and promised to establish an office within the first month if elected to address the issue.

President William Lai and Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai spoke at a Democratic Progressive Party rally in Gangshan District in support of candidate Lai Jui-lung. In a video address in Taiwanese, Puma Shen urged those present to encourage friends in Taipei to vote for him and help the party win in both cities.

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