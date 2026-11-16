In Taiwan, Democratic Progressive Party candidate for mayor of New Taipei Su Chiao-hui has resumed her election campaign after accidentally breaking a tooth during a Saturday rally. As Taipei Times reports, it happened in Xinzhuang District while she was performing a song: the politician collided with the hand of a traditional ceremonial deity figure.

Su finished her performance and then left the stage to seek medical attention. The following day, before a campaign motorcade, she said that a dentist had already restored the tooth and that it looked as good as new. The candidate also used the incident to recall her promise to subsidize dentures for elderly city residents.

The battle for New Taipei

Fifty-year-old Su Chiao-hui is seeking to end the Kuomintang's control of New Taipei, Taiwan's most populous city, where about 4 million people live. The Kuomintang has governed the city since it gained special municipality status in 2010.

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Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te endorsed Su at the rally, calling her the most suitable candidate for mayor and referring to a Taiwanese expression about resilience after injuries.

Opponent's proposals

Kuomintang candidate Li Shu-chuan campaigned with incumbent New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi in Sanchong District, which is considered a traditional DPP stronghold. Hou said he had not sought to appoint his own successor, but wanted to hand over responsibility to someone capable of delivering results and well acquainted with the city.

Li, 68, who is running for elected office for the first time after more than four decades in public service, promised to continue Hou's work and improve the city. He also said he intended to ensure that the proposed New Taipei Dome is built on time and in accordance with established standards. In addition, Li proposed paying workers aged 30 to 49 who left their jobs to care for family members and return to work NT$5,000 per month for up to three months. The maximum subsidy would be NT$15,000.

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