In the United States, Danielle Thumann, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), did not directly answer some Democrats’ questions at a Senate hearing about the agency’s actions regarding the ABC television network and host Jimmy Kimmel. Thumann serves as a senior adviser to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, The Guardian reports.

Questions about ABC and Kimmel

Senator Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico asked Thumann whether she supported FCC steps, including an order issued in late April requiring ABC to submit renewal applications for the licenses of its local stations early. According to the publication, the decision came after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump criticized Kimmel.

Luján also mentioned accusations that Carr had pressured ABC-affiliated stations to stop airing Kimmel’s program. In response, Thumann said she had not worked with the FCC chair on media matters, was not familiar with all details of the investigation into ABC, and had not participated in discussions related to the network’s practices or Kimmel.

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Democrats’ criticism

Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts asked whether the FCC has the authority to punish a broadcaster because the president disagrees with its news coverage. He said Carr had threatened to do exactly that and accused Thumann of evading answers. Markey stressed that an FCC nominee must be prepared to defend the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Senator Tammy Duckworth also asked whether Thumann would yield to political pressure to punish television channels undesirable to the authorities. The nominee replied that the FCC considers complaints against broadcasters regulated by the commission, but acknowledged that broadcasters’ editorial decisions are protected by the First Amendment and that a decision on a station’s license must not be based solely on dissatisfaction with broadcast content.

Several Democrats also said that, in line with previous practice, Republicans should nominate a Democratic Party candidate to the commission as well. The FCC currently has one commissioner nominated by a Democratic president, Anna M. Gomez, although her term has formally already expired.

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