In France, presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said that if she wins the election, she will repeal President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform. According to her, this would allow hundreds of thousands of workers to retire two to three years earlier than provided for by the 2023 reform. France 24 reports.

Le Pen also proposed creating a new €900 billion pension fund. It is planned to be built up over one generation in addition to the current pay-as-you-go pension system. The fund is proposed to receive €12 billion annually by redirecting part of existing employer contributions, and to be managed by the state financial institution Caisse des Dépôts.

Conditions for early retirement

France’s retirement age currently depends on the year of birth and averages 62.9 years. Macron’s reform provided for a gradual increase in the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Le Pen’s National Rally party emphasizes not so much age as the duration of contributions. Under its plan, workers will be able to retire between the ages of 60 and 62 if they have paid contributions for 40–42 years, depending on when they began working. At the same time, university graduates will likely have to work until age 60 and longer to avoid reduced benefits.

Assessment of the plan’s cost

National Rally president Jordan Bardella said that a person who starts working in 2028 could expect to receive an average of €70,000 from the new fund after retirement. According to the party’s plan, the fund is to provide an average annual return of 4–6%.

The party’s budget representative, Jean-Philippe Tanguy, estimated the gross cost of the pension plan at €18.6 billion by 2032. He argues that the expenses would largely be offset by savings, including stricter rules on pension contributions. Under this estimate, the pension system’s deficit in 2032 would amount to €4.8 billion instead of the projected €9.5 billion. At the same time, investors and economists question whether these calculations are compatible with the intention to repeal Macron’s reform.

Read us on