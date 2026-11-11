Ilse Aigner, a candidate for president of Germany, introduced herself to the CDU/CSU, Social Democratic Party of Germany and Greens parliamentary groups in the Bundestag. She did not visit the Left Party or Alternative for Germany parliamentary groups, Tagesschau reports.

Support from three parliamentary groups

The CDU/CSU parliamentary group was the first to receive Aigner. The chancellor said the candidate would have full support for this important office. Alexander Hoffmann, head of the CSU regional group, said the country needs a genuine Aigner moment — a better mood and more confidence.

Aigner said she considers defending democracy her mission. According to her, democracy is under pressure both from within and from outside, and her approach to politics is to establish dialogue and overcome divisions.

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Visits without journalists’ questions

Later, SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch accompanied Aigner to the Social Democrats’ meeting. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil said the opportunity to support her candidacy was immediately received positively. Aigner thanked the party for its swift and clear support and noted that her life story is an example of social advancement.

During the visits to the parliamentary groups, journalists were not given an opportunity to ask questions, including about why the candidate met only with political forces that support her. AfD leader Alice Weidel criticized the decision, saying that under such circumstances Aigner should not be expected to be non-partisan. The Left Party responded that it is ready for talks if the candidate wants to introduce herself to its parliamentary group.

Meeting with the Greens

Aigner visited the Greens parliamentary group last, where she was also greeted with applause. At the end of the day, she took a photograph with the leadership of the CDU/CSU, SPD and Greens.

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