In New Taipei City, Taiwan, Democratic Progressive Party candidate Su Chiao-hui proposed stepping up tourism development in the Jinshan and Wanli districts. Her Kuomintang opponent, Lee Shu-chuan, said while campaigning in the Yonghe District that he intends to accelerate the metro line extension and urban renewal projects.

Tourism on the northern coast

At the opening of campaign headquarters in Jinshan and Wanli, Su said the districts have mountain and coastal landscapes, fishing traditions and diverse tourism resources. As Taipei Times reports, if elected, she plans to accelerate the extension of Provincial Highway No. 62 to Wanli and Jinshan.

The candidate also said she intends to improve the transport network along the northern coast and integrate tourism resources, including hot springs, fishing traditions and cultural heritage. According to her, this should contribute to the development of tourism and regional industry.

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Metro and urban renewal

Lee Shu-chuan, visiting traditional markets in Yonghe, said he would accelerate plans to build the Zhonghe–Guangfu metro line. The project is still under review by the central government; the candidate said the line should make it easier for Zhonghe and Yonghe residents to travel to Taipei.

He also called large-scale urban renewal important for the densely populated Yonghe District, where space is limited and there are old and unsafe buildings. Lee promised to establish an Urban Renewal Promotion Committee under the city government and make accelerating such projects one of his administration's priorities. On November 28, voters in 22 administrative regions will vote for candidates for nine types of local government offices.

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