Cangrelor improved heart recovery after cardiogenic shock — News-Medical

The intravenous antiplatelet drug cangrelor demonstrated better recovery of heart function in patients with myocardial infarction complicated by cardiogenic shock than oral ticagrelor. These conclusions were reached by the authors of the randomized double-blind DAPT-SHOCK-AMI trial, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The trial involved 605 patients who underwent coronary artery stenting. Before the procedure, 298 participants received cangrelor, while 307 received crushed oral ticagrelor. The researchers compared how effectively the drugs suppressed platelet activity.

A laboratory measure — a platelet reactivity index below 50% — was analyzed in 56 patients in the cangrelor group and 68 participants in the ticagrelor group. This level was achieved by all patients who received cangrelor and by 22% of patients who received ticagrelor.

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Results after one year

In an imaging substudy, cangrelor was also associated with a lower risk of microvascular obstruction — a condition in which small fragments of plaque or blood clots block heart vessels and can damage the heart muscle. The probability of this complication in the cangrelor group was 73% lower than in the ticagrelor group.

After one year, participants prescribed cangrelor had a greater improvement in left ventricular ejection fraction, an indicator of the heart's pumping capacity. According to ultrasound data, the measure increased by 37.9% versus 21.7% in the ticagrelor group. According to MRI data, the increase was 15.8% versus 2.1%, respectively.

The authors called the trial the largest randomized study of antiplatelet therapy strategies in cardiogenic shock. Long-term follow-up of DAPT-SHOCK-AMI participants is ongoing. The study results were published in The Lancet.

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