In Poland, the head of the Presidential Chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, discussed with the head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, Jan Grabiec, the organization of a possible meeting between President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk. As RMF24 reports, the president’s representatives linked the holding of the talks to the situation surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal.

Position of the Presidential Chancellery

Bogucki said that during the conversation he reiterated Nawrocki’s position, voiced at a meeting of the National Security Council. According to him, police cordons should leave the premises of the Constitutional Tribunal, and judges whom the presidential side considers legitimate should enter the building. He called this a possible gesture of goodwill by the government.

Tusk had previously said he was ready to speak with Nawrocki face to face in an attempt to resolve the crisis surrounding the tribunal. The prime minister noted that he would not disclose the place and time of the potential meeting. He also spoke of the president’s and government’s shared responsibility for security and internal order amid threats from the east.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Dispute Surrounding the Tribunal

Last Friday, representatives of a group of judges elected by the Sejm of the current term announced that the most senior judge by length of service, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, had begun managing the work of the Constitutional Tribunal. She also issued an order suspending the exercise of the powers of tribunal chairman Bogdan Święczkowski and deputy chairman Bartłomiej Sochański.

Święczkowski, who arrived at the tribunal building amid a protest, stated that he was the sole administrator of the building and called the decisions of other individuals unlawful. Due to the situation, Nawrocki returned early from a trip to Senegal to Warsaw and said that the constitutional order had been violated. Tusk, for his part, stressed that representatives of the executive branch have no right to enter the tribunal’s premises by force.

Read us on