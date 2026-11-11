In Germany, the leaders of the black-red governing coalition agreed on a compromise on several tax initiatives, paving the way for the formation of a balanced budget for 2027. At the same time, they were unable to agree on reducing the electricity tax for all private households.

Budget compromise

Der Spiegel, citing sources in coalition circles, reported that no agreement had been reached on a general reduction of the electricity tax. The publication notes that the coalition leaders' compromise concerned various tax issues.

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The decision does not provide for a reduction of the electricity tax for all consumers from private households. The report provides no other details about the agreed tax initiatives.

Merz's proposal

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a representative of the Christian Democratic Union, proposed easing the electricity tax. According to Der Spiegel, his initiative was intended to ease the burden on citizens amid rising electricity prices, but has so far not been supported by the coalition.

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