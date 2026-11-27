The special EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, which was planned to last two days, will end overnight into Friday without an agreement on the future European Union budget. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced this at a press conference, Der Spiegel reports.

According to Merz, the heads of state and government will meet once more at around midnight, after which they will conclude the meeting. “We know that we will not reach a result this evening,” he said. The leaders also agreed not to continue the negotiations on Friday morning.

Disputes over the size of the budget

Merz said that the negotiations had seen movement toward reducing the overall size of the EU’s multiannual budget. At the same time, no breakthrough in the discussions had been expected even before the summit began.

Germany, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium and the Netherlands, referred to as the “frugal” group of countries, insist on further adjusting the overall size of the budget for 2028–2034. These states support only a moderate increase in spending compared with the current budget and want to retain contribution rebates for some net contributor countries.

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Condition on funding for Ukraine

As German government circles reported, another condition set by the seven countries for successfully concluding the negotiations is sustainable and long-term funding for Ukraine by all EU member states.

Another group, the “Friends of Cohesion,” which includes Italy, Poland and Spain, supports a larger budget while maintaining an emphasis on support for agriculture and regions. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X that a “cheap Europe” could prove to be a “very expensive mistake.”

Last week, European Council President António Costa presented a new draft budget with a total volume of around €1.78 trillion. This is €204 billion less than the European Commission’s proposal presented last year.

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