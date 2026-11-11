German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the government seeks to preserve the country’s AAA credit rating, using savings and reforms to support sustainable public finances. He said this on November 11 after receiving the annual report of the German Council of Economic Experts, Anadolu Agency reports.

Subsidy cuts and reforms

According to Merz, Germany is the only G7 country with a triple-A credit rating. He stressed that he shares the view of government members that everything possible must be done to preserve it.

The chancellor announced his intention to continue cutting subsidies and financial assistance, as well as saving on personnel expenditures. He also included structural reforms of the social insurance system in this course. In particular, the government wants to move to a new pension insurance concept and make a decision on it in the Cabinet of Ministers by the end of the year.

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Updated growth forecast

Merz welcomed the upward revision of Germany’s economic growth forecast to 1.3%. In his assessment, the country’s economy is gradually recovering, and the upturn should continue next year.

The chancellor named competitiveness and growth as the government’s priorities. Among the measures, he mentioned a special fund for infrastructure and climate neutrality, increased spending on Germany’s armed forces, and infrastructure modernization.

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