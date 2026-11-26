German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in Brussels, Belgium, rejected a compromise proposal for the European Union’s long-term budget for 2028–2034. He said that the overall level of proposed spending remains too high and that the EU should not take on new debt.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Merz made the statement ahead of a special two-day summit of EU leaders. According to him, the budget should focus on key tasks, including strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities and providing sustained support for Ukraine.

Support for Ukraine

The German chancellor stressed that Ukraine must continue to receive sufficient assistance in the coming years. This concerns both military and humanitarian support, whose importance, he said, cannot be underestimated.

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Differences over the budget’s size

In July, the European Commission proposed a budget package worth €1.985 trillion. Germany and several other wealthy EU member states did not support this option.

European Council President António Costa presented a compromise draft worth €1.781 trillion. Despite the reduction, it is nearly 50% higher than the EU’s current budget framework for 2021–2027. According to German media, Berlin seeks to cut the European Commission’s initial draft by approximately €400 billion, to around €1.59 trillion.

A group of countries that are net contributors to the EU budget, led by Germany, is seeking further spending cuts. The proposal to reduce funding for less affluent regions is facing opposition in a number of smaller EU member states.

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