German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will visit Seoul, South Korea, on October 29–30. He will hold talks with the country’s President Lee Jae Myung and also take part in the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business APK 2026, Korea Herald reports.

Talks in Seoul

The Merz-Lee summit is scheduled for the afternoon of October 29. Following the talks, the leaders are expected to make a joint press statement and hold an official dinner. This will be the politicians’ third summit-level meeting: they previously met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November and the G7 summit in the French town of Évian-les-Bains in June.

The sides plan to discuss trade and investment, batteries and semiconductors, artificial intelligence, defense, cooperation in the defense industry, people-to-people exchanges, as well as regional and international issues.

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Speech at business conference

The visit will be Merz’s first to South Korea since taking office and the first bilateral official visit by a German chancellor to the country in three years. According to presidential administration spokeswoman Kang Yu-jung, Germany is South Korea’s largest trading partner in Europe, and around 850 Korean companies operate in Germany.

Merz will also deliver a keynote speech at APK 2026. According to the German Embassy, the conference is expected to bring together around 800 participants in Seoul.

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