German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said during a Bundestag debate in Berlin that Europeans would show Russia — the aggressor state — its limits. He defended a substantial increase in Germany’s defense spending.

Merz’s statement in the Bundestag

During the final discussion of the federal budget, Merz said that Russia was escalating the situation in the Baltic region, Poland, the Black Sea and space. As Anadolu Agency reports, the chancellor also claimed that Russia was significantly increasing tensions in Germany, including at the cost of human lives.

Speaking about space, Merz referred to recent reports that Moscow is allegedly developing nuclear anti-satellite weapons. According to him, this very situation is why Europe intends to show Russia its limits.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Defense spending for 2027

Germany’s 2027 budget provides for total defense spending of €139.4 billion. This is €31.2 billion more than the €108.2 billion allocated for defense in 2026.

The total includes €109.7 billion from the regular defense budget and €29.6 billion from the special fund for the Bundeswehr established in 2022. More than €60 billion is planned for military procurement, including aircraft, equipment and infrastructure, as Berlin seeks to meet higher NATO defense spending targets.

Read us on