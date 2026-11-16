Kansas City Current defeated Gotham 2-1 in the National Women's Soccer League semifinal in New York, United States, and advanced to the tournament final. Haley Hopkins scored the winning goal in the 89th minute: her volley struck the crossbar and flew into the net.

Goal in the final minutes

Croix Bethune opened the scoring at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island. Around the 20th minute, she converted a free kick from about 25 yards out, curling the ball with her left foot around the wall and into the corner of the net.

Gotham equalized in the 69th minute. After a cross by Midge Purce, the ball ricocheted between goalkeeper Lorena and defender Gabrielle Robinson, hit Lainie Rouse and went into the net for an own goal. At that point, the home side had not yet registered a single shot on target.

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As The Guardian reports, the reigning NWSL champions from Gotham were not playing at their usual stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. The match was moved to an arena in New York due to concerns about the condition of the pitch at the club's home ground.

Final against Washington Spirit

Kansas City Current were the fourth seed in the playoffs, while Gotham were the top seed. Before the semifinal, the Kansas City team had won six matches in a row, including a victory over Angel City in the quarterfinal in extra time thanks to Michelle Cooper's penalty in the 96th minute.

In the final, which will take place next Saturday, Kansas City Current will play Washington Spirit. It will be an opportunity for the club to win its first NWSL championship title in history.

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