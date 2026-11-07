Kansas City Current defeated Angel City 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League playoff quarterfinals. Michelle Cooper scored the only goal from the penalty spot in extra time, The Guardian reports.

Cooper’s extra-time penalty

In regulation time, Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson made five saves. In the fourth minute of extra time, Izzy Rodriguez took a corner, after which Current defender Kayla Sharples went down near the goal following contact with Anderson and midfielder Ary Borges. The referee awarded a penalty, which Cooper converted.

The match was physical: the teams committed 25 fouls combined. Angel City players received three yellow cards in regulation time, while Temwa Chawinga of Kansas City was booked in extra time. Current, which finished the regular season unbeaten at home, extended that streak in the playoffs.

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In the semifinals, the Kansas City team will play the winner of the matchup between Gotham and Seattle Reign.

Utah’s victory

In the other quarterfinal, seventh-seeded Utah Royals defeated second-seeded San Diego Wave 1-0. Kiana Palacios scored the only goal in the 30th minute after a low pass from Cloé Lacasse. It was the Royals’ first victory in a playoff match.

Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn made four saves and recorded her sixth clean sheet of the season. San Diego had an advantage in possession, 62% to 38%, shots, 16-8, and shots on target, 5-2, but failed to score. Utah will play away in the semifinals against the winner of the Washington Spirit-Portland Thorns matchup.

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