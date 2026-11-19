The market capitalization of the USDS stablecoin from the Sky protocol fell by more than 30%, to $3.2 billion, after more than $1.5 billion in USDC was withdrawn from its reserve mechanism. At the same time, the token maintained its peg to the U.S. dollar at around $1, CoinDesk reports.

Outflow from reserves

The funds were withdrawn from the Peg Stability Module, a mechanism that allows USDC to be exchanged for the USDS and DAI stablecoins at an approximately one-to-one ratio. It is used to maintain their peg to the dollar. USDC in this mechanism forms a shared reserve for both tokens.

According to blockchain data, the bulk of the transactions was carried out by a large USDS holder whose address is linked to the Poloniex crypto exchange. The holder exchanged USDS for USDC and withdrew nearly two-thirds of the mechanism's available liquidity. At the same time, the address attribution does not prove that the transactions were initiated directly by Poloniex.

The volume of USDC in the Peg Stability Module fell to about $1 billion from $2.5 billion a day earlier.

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Sky's response and the risk of funds being frozen

The outflow occurred after CoinDesk published a report on an investigation by Inca Digital. The company estimated that over several years it had identified $518 million in transactions through the Peg Stability Module involving wallets linked to hackers, sanctioned entities and other actors involved in illicit activity. Inca Digital linked more than $100 million of this amount to North Korean entities, including wallets funded with assets stolen during the $1.5 billion Bybit hack in February 2025. Nominis separately confirmed North Korea-related activity at CoinDesk's request.

The report notes that a potential freeze of the shared USDC wallet by court order or at the request of law enforcement could block the entire balance, rather than only funds linked to suspicious transactions.

Rune Christensen, founder of Sky, formerly MakerDAO, said that the protocol is operating normally and that USDS has $10 billion in excess collateral. Sky also said that the Peg Stability Module has processed more than $968 billion in total, while transactions with likely illicit links accounted for about 0.03% of that volume.

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