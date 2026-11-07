Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard scored the only goal in the match against Hull City at Emirates Stadium, where the hosts won 1-0. Thanks to this result, Arsenal moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. This was reported by Sky Sports.

The decisive moment of the match

Hull City successfully contained the attacks of the reigning Premier League champions for more than an hour. The decisive episode came after a shot by Noni Madueke: goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis saved the ball, but Odegaard was first to the rebound and sent it into the net.

For the Norwegian, this was his first goal after a spell in which he scored four goals in five matches in August and September.

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Chances before the break

Arsenal lacked finishing in the first half. Kai Havertz failed to convert a one-on-one opportunity, while Christos Tzolis also did not take his chances. At the end of the first half, the hosts were not awarded a penalty after Nobel Mendy pulled Havertz by the shirt: a VAR check found Havertz to be offside.

Hull City also had a chance to open the scoring: Elliot Stroud forced David Raya into a difficult diving save. In the second half, Arsenal increased the pressure and managed to convert one of their attacks.

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