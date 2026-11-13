Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected the club’s second offer of a new contract. The 32-year-old footballer’s current deal expires at the end of the season, Sky Sports News reports.

Contract negotiations

Manchester United made its first offer in the summer, when the parties began talks on a new deal, but Fernandes did not accept it either. At the same time, the club has an option to extend the player’s stay at Old Trafford for another year. By exercising it, United could prevent the footballer from negotiating with foreign clubs in January over a possible free-agent move.

According to Sky Sports News, negotiations between Fernandes and the club are set to continue. Manchester United has made it clear that it wants to keep its captain.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Interest and statistics

Saudi club Al-Hilal showed interest in the Portuguese footballer last season. In August, Fernandes was named PFA Player of the Year after recording 21 assists in the previous season — a Premier League record.

Sky Sports News also reports that Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be announced as Manchester United’s new head coach on Friday, after the club dismissed Michael Carrick on Thursday. In 2019, Fernandes said he had been close to joining Tottenham that summer, when the Argentine was in charge, but Sporting blocked the transfer.

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