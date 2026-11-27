Christian Günter, captain of Germany's Freiburg, has called for players to be punished with dismissal for interfering with the condition of the penalty spot. He made the statement after the home Conference League match against the Netherlands' Twente, which Freiburg won 2-1, Der Spiegel reports.

Scuffle near the penalty spot

After the penalty was awarded, Twente player Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink trampled on the spot from which the penalty kick was to be taken. This caused a scuffle between the players, after which four yellow cards were shown — two to players from each team. At the same time, Vennegoor of Hesselink did not receive a caution.

Freiburg defender Matthias Ginter, who took the penalty, hit the post. Substitute Niklas Beste successfully followed up and scored the winning goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

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Günter's proposal

Günter called his opponent's actions grossly unsporting and said the rules should be changed. In his opinion, the referee should immediately show a red card for interfering with the condition of the penalty spot — then such actions would stop.

Freiburg took the lead in the 11th minute thanks to a goal by Cyriaque Irie, while Younes Taha equalized in the 62nd minute. After five league-phase matches, the team has nine points and retains a good chance of advancing to the next round.

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