Ireland rugby captain Dan Sheehan will not play against Fiji in the Nations Championship match, which will take place on Saturday. The hooker suffered a concussion in the match against Argentina in Dublin, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Sheehan's recovery

Sheehan left the field before halftime in the match in which Ireland defeated Argentina 42:12 on November 6. The rugby player will undergo a 12-day concussion return-to-play protocol. As a result, his participation in the match against South Africa on November 21 also remains in doubt.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes to the national team squad

Sean Jansen, who made his third appearance for the national team in the game against Argentina, injured his knee and will miss the rest of the team's November schedule. The condition of winger Rob Baloucoune, who has cramps, and flanker Josh van der Flier, who has an ankle injury, is being monitored ahead of the match against Fiji.

Centre Bundee Aki withdrew from the bench before the game against Argentina due to illness and is expected to resume full training on Tuesday. Ulster back-row forward David McCann and Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy have been called up to the squad as reinforcements.

Read us on