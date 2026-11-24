Ireland rugby captain Dan Sheehan will miss the team’s final Nations Championship match against Australia. According to Channel NewsAsia, the 28-year-old player was banned for two weeks after receiving a red card for a croc-roll tackle in the match against South Africa.

Yellow card upgraded to red

Sheehan received a yellow card eight minutes before the end of Saturday’s match, in which Ireland defeated South Africa 20:17. After the game, the yellow card was upgraded to a red card, after which the rugby player was suspended.

He was serving as captain in the absence of the injured Caelan Doris. Sheehan usually plays at hooker, but against South Africa he played at No. 8 for the first time in his international career.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Losses at No. 8

Due to injuries, the Irish team can no longer rely on at least three No. 8 players: Doris, Jack Conan and Sean Jansen. James McNabney missed the match against South Africa because of a concussion sustained in the game against Fiji, but may be available for the meeting with Australia.

Nick Timoney is likely to start at No. 8. Ireland finished third in the Northern Hemisphere section and will face Australia in a playoff that will determine the teams in fifth and sixth places.

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