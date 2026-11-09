England players openly discussed the defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final during an internal meeting with head coach Thomas Tuchel. Captain Harry Kane and midfielder Jude Bellingham expressed their positions on the match, BBC Sport reports.

Dissatisfaction with tactics

The meeting took place at the start of the September international window as part of the Football Association of England's procedure for gathering players' opinions. According to BBC Sport, some members of the team remained dissatisfied with Tuchel's instructions during the final stage of the match against Argentina after Anthony Gordon put England ahead in the 55th minute.

Enzo Fernandez equalised five minutes before the end of normal time, while Lautaro Martinez scored the winning header in stoppage time. Some experienced players considered the chosen approach too cautious and defensive and suggested that more active attacking play could have produced a different result.

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Kane and Bellingham's positions

According to BBC Sport, Tuchel linked the two late goals conceded to the level of the opponent, whose team included Lionel Messi. However, not all participants in the meeting agreed with this explanation. According to the outlet, there is a widespread view within the squad that England were stronger than Argentina in terms of personnel.

Kane stated his position directly, while Bellingham expressed confidence that the current England team could have continued to put pressure on the Argentinians. After the discussion, the players, BBC Sport reports, believe they were able to speak out and move on after the defeat.

In September, after losing 2-3 to Spain in their first Nations League match, England won their next three fixtures. In those matches against the Czech Republic and Croatia, the team scored 12 goals and conceded none. Last week, Tuchel also said that his relationship with Bellingham, which had had “ups and downs,” is now in a good place.

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