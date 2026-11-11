England captain Harry Kane could make his 126th appearance for the national team in the Nations League match against Croatia at Wembley Stadium. This would allow him to surpass the record of goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who played 125 matches for England.

As Sky Sports News reports, Kane is almost certain to start against Croatia. The outlet expects the footballer to be honoured before the match in recognition of the record.

The national team's top scorer

Kane is already the highest-scoring player in the history of the England national team, with 91 goals to his name. The record previously belonged to Bobby Charlton, who scored 49 goals, and was later surpassed by Wayne Rooney with 53 goals.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In October, in his 125th match for England against the Czech Republic, Kane scored twice. He also scored twice in October's 7-0 victory over Croatia.

Awards and tournament appearances

Last month, Kane won the Ballon d'Or. According to Sky Sports News, in the outlet's reader poll after his 125th match for the national team, 49% of nearly 100,000 respondents named Kane the greatest footballer in England's history.

With England, the forward played in two European Championship finals and reached the World Cup semi-finals, but has not yet won an international trophy with the team. In the current Nations League campaign, England have almost guaranteed themselves a place in the quarter-finals, which will take place in March.

Read us on